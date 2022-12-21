Apatzingán, Michoacán.- There are advances in two road works that are taking place in the Tierra Caliente regionin which the Government of Michoacán has injected a total investment of 179 million pesoss.

The governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, has supervised the progress of the works, which are considered important for the economic development of the area.

The first work is the section of the Apatzingán-Aguililla highwaywhere 34 kilometers are being worked on cleaning ditches and improving asphalt, with an investment of 84.4 million pesos.

The governor also visited an asphalt plant in this area.

The second work is the Buenavista-Peribán highway, where it is intended to repair 50 kilometers of asphalt road, with an investment of 94.5 million pesos. The governor was accompanied by the mayors of Peribán and Buenavista on this visit.

both works are expected to be completed by the end of April 2023 Y will benefit more than 210 thousand inhabitants of the region.

In addition to local producers such as lemon, avocado, berry and hose producers, who will be able to move and sell their merchandise to other parts of the state.

Also present on the tour were the Secretary of Government, Carlos Torres Piña, and the deputy Guillermina Ríos.

