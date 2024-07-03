Avocado exports from the State of Michoacán to the United States have been fully restored. As part of the agreements between the Government of Michoacán, staff from the United States Embassy and the Association of Producers and Packers Exporters of Avocado of Mexico (APEAM), exports were restored on July 3 at the 84 packing plants in the state.

Following the suspension of imports established on June 15 by the Joe Biden government, due to an attack against inspectors from the US Department of Agriculture, trade relations are calm again. The state governor, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, explained on Wednesday that the process is going according to plan, which guarantees that when the peak season for this fruit arrives in October, when production increases, everything will be restored.

The state leader points out that more than 250,000 workers are employed in the cultivation, packaging and transportation of the product, and they make up 95% of the more than one million tons of avocado exported annually from Mexico.

During the three weeks of the suspension, the US only allowed the unloading and storage of Mexican export fruit in cold chambers under the supervision of Inspection Units. The packaging and shipments of one of the Mexican fruits that shines for its profits estimated at more than 3 billion dollars could only be sold in the local market or to other destinations such as Canada, Spain or Japan.

Michoacán, Mexico’s largest avocado producer, has not escaped the wave of violence sweeping the country. And within its borders, American workers have experienced a fate similar to that of citizens living in one of the states with the worst crime rates. The proposed plan, the governor explained, aims to guarantee the safety of American inspectors to prevent controls from being halted, and thus, imports.

The suspension of exports was a major blow to the state and triggered a crisis in the entity that ended up costing the sector several million. According to the Agricultural Markets Consulting Group, losses from the pause in exports were estimated at around 7.5 million dollars per day.

