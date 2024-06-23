Mexico City.– The export of avocado, suspended for a week due to the retention of two US inspectors in the framework of a protest by Civil Guard police, was reactivated this Saturday, reported the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla.

The shipment of that fruit and mango to the neighboring country to the north occurs two days after the state president holds a meeting with the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar.

“Remember that a week ago the certification of avocado and mango for export was suspended, but yesterday Ambassador Ken Salazar, after several efforts, a whole week of work, we already have the protocol ready and today they started again the certification of avocado and mango. Shipments of avocado and mango are once again being sent to the United States,” Ramírez Bedolla reported in a message.

The resending of avocado and mango will be gradual, acknowledged the head of the state Executive.

“It’s going to be gradual, but I think we will have very good news this Monday when Ambassador Ken Salazar comes, we are going to receive the ambassador with great pleasure, and great encouragement because today it is going to rain in Michoacán.”

Ramírez indicated that there will be three topics to discuss with the diplomat: avocado certification, the labor situation of the union and public safety in that export chain.

“We must remember that Michoacán is a leader in agro-export production, we are number one in the country, practically one of every three pesos that enter the country through exports, we are going to deal with the issue specifically of avocado, of this great industry, we are going to See the environmental issue, we are preparing a certification to eliminate the change in land use now and that only environmentally certified avocado can be exported to the United States of America.

“We are also going to look at the labor issue, all workers in the avocado industry, the berry industry, the export industry, must be affiliated with Social Security and, it must also be said, we are going to address the issue of security, but we have made a lot of progress,” he listed.

Yesterday, Salazar reported that employees of the Animal Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will return to the Michoacán packing plants.

The return of the inspectors, he stated, will be gradual and as it is guaranteed that they will not be victims of attacks or detentions.

“Movement is needed to ensure their safety before reaching full operation. In fact, more work still needs to be done so that inspectors are safe and able to resume inspections and thus eliminate impediments to trade of avocado and mango to the United States from Michoacán,” he indicated.

On June 14, within the framework of state police protests, two APHIS agents working in the avocado region of Michoacán were detained at the blockade, in the vicinity of Paracho, near Aranza.

“We recognize that there was an incident, but it has nothing to do with organized or common crime, nothing like that,” Ramírez Bedolla told Reforma.