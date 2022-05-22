Morelia, Michoacan.- Started the Tourist Market of Mexico in Acapulco, Guerrero, where the state of Michoacán is present with a stand that offers a multisensory experience for all the people who visit it.

Within the stand presented by the Government of Michoacán, it is intended that all the tourist and cultural wealth that the state has to offer visitors, from the experience of knowing the monarch butterfly during the winter, such as being able to enjoy the summer on the coast of Michoacan with the release of olive ridley sea turtle in the toturguero camps.

Michoacán will also have a altar of the dead that will reproduce the tradition of the indigenous community of arocutinas well as a multisensory cabin in which attendees can live an experience, seeing a little of the wealth of the state, feeling the smells and even the changes in temperature according to the place that is shown.

The 46th Edition of the Tianguis Turístico de México will take place from May 22 to 25 in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero.

Roberto Monroy Garcia, Secretary of State Tourism, commented that work is being done so that all the regions of the state are present in the space assigned to Michoacán, as well as a sample of their handicraftsits smells, its colors, its architecture, dances, clothing, etc.

As an essential element, the stand will have business space in which the participating service providers will work, in the scheduled shifts to attend the appointments that they previously arranged to strengthen the tourism value chain.

He also highlighted the presence ofphoto opportunities” that exhibit elements of the natural wealth and culture of Michoacán, inviting attendees to take “selfies”.