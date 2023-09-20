Astronomical phenomena have always captivated our attention, which is why many wonder When is the next solar eclipse that will be seen in Mexico? UNAM scientists have reported that On October 14, 2023, Michoacán and the rest of Mexico will have the opportunity to enjoy a partial solar eclipse.

Mexican scientists and Michoacan already They are preparing so that this event can take place safelyIf you want to participate in the observation safely, you can approach the National Eclipse Committee of Mexico and the Local Eclipse Committee of Michoacán.

What is a solar eclipse?

Solar eclipses are fascinating events what happens When the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow over our planet. On this occasion, the eclipse will be annular in the southeast of Mexico and will be seen partially in Michoacán.

What to do when there is a solar eclipse?

The key to enjoying a solar eclipse is to do it safely. To achieve this, it is recommended to approach the Eclipse Committee of Mexico and the Local Committee of Michoacán, who will provide guidance on how to observe the eclipse without damaging your eyesight.

When there is a solar eclipse, It is important to take precautions to protect your eyes and enjoy the event safely. here are some tips on what to do during a solar eclipse:

1. Wear proper eye protection: Never look directly at the Sun during an eclipse without protection. Concentrated solar radiation can seriously damage your eyes. Use certified eclipse glasses or special solar filters to observe the Sun safely. These filters must comply with international safety standards.

2. Search for information: Find out when and where the solar eclipse will occur in your area. Local eclipse committees or trusted astronomy websites often provide this information.

3. Attend organized events: If possible, attend events organized by astronomers or local astronomy groups. These events often have telescopes equipped with solar filters and experts who can provide you with a safe and educational experience.

4. Don’t wear regular sunglasses: Do not attempt to view the solar eclipse through conventional sunglasses, sunglasses, or any other material that is not specifically designed to protect your eyes from solar radiation.

5. Observe natural shadows: An interesting phenomenon during a solar eclipse is the creation of sharp and peculiar shadows on the ground due to sunlight filtered by the Moon. Observe the shadows of objects around you to experience this effect.

6. Be careful with pets: If you have outdoor pets, keep in mind that they may also be affected by the eclipse. Avoid letting them look directly at the Sun and consider taking them indoors during the event.

7. Photograph with caution: If you wish to photograph the eclipse, use a suitable solar filter on the lens of your camera or device. Do not try to take direct photos of the Sun without protection, as this can damage your equipment and your eyes.

8. Share the event: Enjoy the eclipse in the company of friends and family. It’s an experience worth sharing, as long as everyone takes the necessary precautions to protect their eyes.

Remember that the solar eclipses They are exciting astronomical events, but safety is the priority. Follow these recommendations and you will be able to enjoy the show in a safe and educational way.

Real Time Transmission

For those who cannot attend the venues in person, the Committee plans to transmit in real time the eclipses from various points, allowing everyone to follow the trajectory of the moon shadow as it crosses the national territory.

All dissemination and training activities are non-profit, and the main objective is for citizens to enjoy this event safely and with scientific foundations. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to witness a partial solar eclipse in Michoacán.

