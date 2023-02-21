Morelia, Michoacán.- Michoacán has left of the group of most violent states in the country regarding the crime of intentional homicide. After that she had remained on the list for several years.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, broke the news when presenting the national security report corresponding to the period from February 6 to 20 during the morning conference with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to the official, 46% of intentional homicides in Mexico are concentrated in six states: the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Baja California, Chihuahua, Jalisco and Guerrero. Being left off this list, Michoacán occupies the seventh positionafter having been in the first places for a long period of time.

As of January 2023, Michoacán has left the top 6 of the most violent states, registering only 147 cases of intentional homicide. In addition, in the first month of the year, intentional homicide had 16% fewer victims compared to the same period in 2018, which indicates that the downward trend continues.

Regarding the 50 priority municipalities, the city of Morelia occupies the tenth placealthough with a downward trend in the last 12 months.

During the period from February 2022 to January 2023, 323 homicides were reported in Michoacán, which represents a decrease of 25 cases compared to the previous period.

The cities of Zamora, Uruapan and Jacona are also on the list of windiest municipalities in Mexicooccupy places 12, 21 and 39, respectively, in the list of municipalities with the highest incidence of intentional homicides.