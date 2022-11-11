Morelia, Michoacán.- Michoacán is known for its long list of tourist destinations, culture, gastronomyfor the friendliness and warmth of its people, but also for its traditional festivals such as the Day of the Dead and the New Fire.

Michoacán is known as the “Soul of Mexico”for all its richness in different areas, its gastronomy is very varied and recognized worldwide thanks to the great work that traditional cooks have done.

In Michoacán, in the month of November you will be able to reunite with your loved ones with the ancestral celebration for the Day of the Dead, also during those days the monarch butterflies begin to arrive at their sanctuaries.

Michoacán has 9 Magical TownsAngangueo, Cuitzeo, Jiquilpan, Paracho, Pátzcuaro, Santa Clara del Cobre, Tacámbaro, Tlalpujahua and Tzintzuntzan, each one with a different charm and tourist proposal.

Michoacán is identified by its cuisine, by its ethnic flavors mixed with other cultureswhich is recognized as a World Heritage, like the Day of the Dead party; the Voladores of San Pedro Tarímbaro, the Historic Center of the City of Morelia and the pirekua, the traditional song of the p’urhépecha communities of the state.

The New Fire festival is one of the most important for the native peoplesbecause with them they remember the ancient traditions, prior to the arrival of the Spanish conquest.

The New Fire marks the beginning of the new p’urhépecha yearin it all the towns of the four regions converge: the lake, the ravine of the eleven towns, the sierra region and the Zacapu swamp.

And if that was not enough, The state receives three very important migrations, such as that of the Monarch Butterfly, the Borregón pelican and three types of sea turtles.

The Monarch Butterfly season will start on November 18 and ends on March 31, 2023, the best dates to visit the sanctuaries are the months of February and March.

The Borregón pelican also arrives during winterthey can be seen in Lake Cuitzeo and on Petatán Island, which is less than two hours from Zamora.

The sea turtles begin to arrive during the months of October to DecemberPlaya Azul, Colola and Ixtapilla welcome leatherback, black and olive ridley sea turtles They come ashore to spawn.

October, the month in which more turtles arrive, is dedicated to this animal on the Michoacán coast, which is why festivals, surf tournaments and other cultural activities are held with the aim of teaching about the conservation of this specimen, since, currently, are in danger of extinction.