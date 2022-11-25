Morelia, Michoacán.- “We are making an intervention in the Michoacán State Prosecutor’s Office for femicides in the state,” explains one of the protesters In a live broadcast from the page of the Michoacán Women’s Assembly, an organization of feminist collectives in the state, while showing a banner that says Michoacán Feminicida.

The women reached the doors of the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) for Demand justice and progress in the cases of victims of femicides and homicides malicious acts committed against women in the state.

In the glass walls of the FGE they placed the sign of Michoacán Feminicida and crosses with the names of the victims that they have recognized through relatives who approach them or through the news of local and national media.

“María, Julia, Rosalía, Selene, Tania” are some of the names that can be read on the cardboard crosses that hit the building, many others of them say “Unidentified”, are the cases of women that are reported through the media, where it is simply detailed “until now the victim has not been identified”.

“Alejandra, Lucía, Clemencia Sarahí, Vanessa”, are other victims who have managed to be named by feminist groups.

The FGE, on its Criminal Incidence portal, reports from January 1 to October 31, 2022, 28 investigation folders related to victims of femicides, without detailing how many victims there are, neither is it reported on the intentional homicides that have been committed against women in the same period.

As we had already reported in Debate, there is a record of 249 women murdered from January 1 to November 1 of this year, of which only 34 had been recognized as victims of femicide.

Femicide statistics for the year 2022, show that September has been the month with the most victims, and Morelia is the municipality with the highest rate of femicide, it has 14 registered casesfollowed by Urupan with four and Zitácuaro with three.

Today’s demonstration is part of the actions that feminist groups will carry out on the occasion of this November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.

The Women’s Assembly has also called for a rally which will take place this afternoon in front of the Government Palace at 5:00 p.m.

“We will meet on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, adolescents and girls to raise our voices and denounce the violence that we suffer daily, name the compañeras who have taken us away and denounce the lack of justice and the impunity that prevails,” they point out on their Facebook account.