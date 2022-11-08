Morelia, Michoacán.- In Michoacán during the year 202 more than 13 thousand child and adolescent pregnancies were registeredwith the aim of curbing the rise in these numbers the State Secretary of Education (SEE) is working on a project with other institutions.

The Route for the Comprehensive Care and Protection of Mothers and/or Pregnant Girls and Adolescents under 15 years of age, their daughters and sons (Ruta NAME), is the name of the project that will be launched to provide the necessary tools to eradicate the problem in Michoacán .

The state of Michoacán ranks sixth nationally in number of teenage pregnanciesthis problem being one of the reasons for desertion and school dropout.

The current Government has committed itself to guaranteeing the rights of girls and adolescents, which is why seeks to end or at least reduce child and adolescent pregnancies, that in many cases could be linked to abuse.

“We always work to assert the rights of our girls and now to create a route to prevent and attend to cases of teenage pregnancy; it is something that we must eradicate through information and training, from homes to schools”said the Secretary of Education, Yarabí Ávila González.

The project has been promoted in coordination with the State Population Council (COESPO) and the Comprehensive System for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (SIPINNA), It also includes girls and adolescents who are pregnant or who are already mothers.have access to health services, education and justice.

Adalesa Lizette Pacheco Díaz, head of the Substantive Equality Unit of the SEE, commented that a meeting was held with the Executive Secretary of the national SIPINNA to mark the route and progress is being made in the integration of the working group with key health instances , education and justice.

In addition to the risks and health problems caused by pregnancy at an early age, there is the fact of its probable association with an act of violence hence the importance of developing strategies that prevent all types of aggression towards women at any stage of their lives.