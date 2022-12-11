Michoacán is one of the states that still have virgin beaches, which will allow you to have some Christmas holidays extremely relaxed and warm in whichever you stay.

The beaches of Michoacan They are unique and each one of themand will leave in lovewe assure you that you won’t want to go home after spending a few days in the sand and waves of the Pacific Ocean.

Michoacán has many beaches that you can visit along the entire coast, starting with the beaches of Lázaro Cárdenas, and then going up to Aquila and Coahuayana.

Some of the beaches that you can visit are: Playa Jardín, Playa Azul, La Soledad, Chuquiapan, Las Peñas and Caleta de Campos, in the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, as well as Nexpa, Pichilinguillo and Maruata, belonging to Aquila, as well as Boca de Apiza. , Bucerías, Las Brisas and San Juan de Alima Lighthouse, in the municipality of Coahuayana.

Among the most famous and most beautiful is Bucerías Lighthouse, is a mystical beachcharming, with colors that do not envy the Mexican Caribbean, it has gentle waves and there are also many accommodation options.

Bucerías Lighthouse Beach. Photo: Drones of Michoacán

In the palapas you can set up a tent and there are drinking water services, toilets, showers, grills and dining rooms to taste what you are going to cook.

Very close is The Ticla, this beach offers bigger waves ideal for surfinghas hosted national championships and is one of the beaches best known by travelers.

Here you can also camp and you will find everything you need to spend an unforgettable vacation or weekend.

Maruata, one of the most visited destinations by young touriststhe sea and the sand of this beach will enchant you, the people who live on this site are very friendly.

The rooms and restaurants have affordable prices for everyone, in addition to the fact that there are elevated cabins, from where you can see the extensive beach.

Maruata beach. Photos: Costa Michoacana Experiences

There is also the beach Punta Ixtal, recognized worldwide for its turtle campsis one of the places where three types of sea turtles come to spawn, from the month of July to November you can see the massive arrivals.

In the fall and part of the winter, turtles recently hatched are released.

Photo: Punta Ixtal turtle camp

We recommend you read:

The turtle camps offer lodging and food service, so it is enough to make a reservation to be able to enjoy these wonders.

Closer to the state of Colima, is the beach of San Juan de Alima, in this place there are several hotels with all services with very good prices.

San Juan de Alima. Photo: An earthly paradise Michoacán

In some of them there is space for you to cook your food, if you get up very early in the morning it is possible to buy fish and lobsters from the local boatmen.