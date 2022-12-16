La Paz, Baja California Sur.- Michoacán and Baja California Sur have begun talks to strengthen projects that promote maritime cabotage in the Pacific, as well as connection and communication between its ports.

The Governor of Michoacan, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, is the coordinator of the Mexico-Asia Pacific Commission of the National Conference of Governors (Conago), so has been dedicated to visit different governors to promote the traffic of national and international merchandise through maritime routes.

Now The Government of Baja California Sur and Michoacán will seek to create an alliance that consolidates maritime cabotage from the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas towards the ports of the north of the country and other states of the Mexican Pacific.

During the tour of the Integral Port Administration of Baja California Sur, accompanied by its general director Narciso Agundez Gómez and the Secretary of Tourism and Economy, Maribel Collins Sánchez, Ramírez Bedolla explained the need to promote the mobility of national and international merchandise by ship.

Upon learning about the operation and trade model of the Baja California Sur API, the president explained that the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas has logistical and geographical advantages to become a reference point for cabotage in the Pacific.

“They want to integrate all the ports into a great commercial alliance for trade by sea and the Port of Baja California Sur is exceptional in the Sea of ​​Cortez for the merchandise that is transported by Cabotage”, he commented.

In this regard, the general director of API BCS, highlighted that there are six ports and three terminals managed by the stateand only from the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas, 60 thousand tons of steel are received annually.

Therefore, it agreed to coordinate investment projects and communication infrastructure that allow the promotion of regional and national productive and economic development.

bedolla in other similar negotiations in the state of Nuevo León, has assured that the issue of cabotage is already being worked on very hard with all the states of the Pacific, with the Navy and with the ASIPONAS of the Pacific (Administration of the National Port System).

It should be remembered that the Government of Michoacán has already made similar alliances with the government of Colimawith whom he signed a collaboration agreement on security and economic development, where points were raised to consolidate in the Mexican Pacific, to the ports of Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenasas strategic points for trade.

We recommend you read:

From 2021, bedolla has been promoting negotiations for port connections, during the inauguration of the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya; expressed interest to connect the states, specifically the port of Lazarus with Topolobambo.