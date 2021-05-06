Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Al-Bataih basketball team confirmed that it is the black horse in the league championship for the second consecutive season, by obtaining the third place and the bronze medal, to make the latest teams of the League have a bright history in the field of the game and among clubs with a long history in basketball, and to achieve Al-Batsah for this arrangement and rise to the podium It came at the expense of an ancient team, which is the victory.

Imam Abdel Moneim, the coach of Al-Bataih team, nicknamed “Micho”, expressed his happiness with what his team had achieved, indicating that there were many factors that contributed to his team being in this honorable arrangement despite the team’s newness of only two seasons.

Micho said: “The work system within Al-Batayeh Club is a great impetus to shine, which made us take steady and strong steps towards the presence of a strong team with solid and strong pillars that were able to prove their efficiency in record time, and that the club’s board of directors spared no effort in order to have a good team from all sides. We must thank the players for their efforts that led them to rise to the podium and win the bronze medal for the second consecutive season.

He added: “What has been achieved I consider a great achievement, given the recentness of our era of participations that began in the 2018-2019 season, noting that in the first season we played the semi-final round in the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, and this second bronze has a special impact because it was achieved after a hard sports season. Very much for us and for all teams, as the previous version of the league was completed, and then the current version’s competitions were held, in light of the existence and continuation of the Corona pandemic. “The bronze of this season confirms our eligibility for the same bronze last season, and now we have to think about what is better in order to prepare for the new season,” said Michaux.