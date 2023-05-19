(Adnkronos) – Mirta Michilli, general manager of the Fondazione Mondo Digitale, presents Fattore J, the project, created in collaboration with Janssen Italia, created to raise awareness among high school girls and boys throughout Italy on the importance of correct scientific information and on the choice of behaviors responsible for the well-being and health of all.
#Michilli #factor #increases #confidence #science
Baldini: “Let’s help create the researchers of the future”
(Adnkronos) - The third edition of Fattore J, the project of Fondazione Mondo Digitale and Janssen Italia created to raise...
Leave a Reply