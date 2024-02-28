WThere was no doubt about the outcome of the primary elections in Michigan even before election day. The Democrats only have one serious candidate for the presidential nomination: Joe Biden. Among the Republicans, Donald Trump is far ahead of his last remaining competitor, Nikki Haley. And yet Tuesday's Midwestern state was an important test run for both men.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

For Biden, the victory was already ruined; not even a fifth of the votes had been counted yet. For the president in Michigan, it was less about the number of people who voted for him than about the number of people who checked “uncommitted” as protest voters. Because the primary election had already become a vote on Biden's foreign policy. How much would voters in the swing state – including the largest Arab community in the United States – punish Biden for his stance in the Gaza war? The answer is a significant damper on Biden's ambitions to remain president for another term.

They shout “Genocide Joe!”

In the evening, around 37 percent of the votes counted, a good 46,000 voters had checked “not determined”. That didn't bode well. For months, several campaigns in Michigan had called for a boycott of Biden's election because of his Israel policy. In February, leaders of the Arab American community turned down invitations to meet Biden on his campaign trail. Across the country, demonstrators are disrupting Biden events these days with shouts of “Genocide Joe” or calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The protest groups from Michigan had called for 10,000 undetermined votes as their goal – not particularly ambitious, considering that an average of 20,500 voters voted “undecided” in the last three Democratic primaries in Michigan. But Biden was beyond this marker early on Tuesday evening. A clear sign that the anger of the people of Michigan could be just the beginning.







The debate about the American stance in the Gaza war is not only being held in the Arab community in the United States. It also particularly affects black and young voters. If crucial parts of these core voter groups stayed at home for the presidential election on November 5th, it could cost Biden his return to the White House.

Isolated reminders are not enough

Biden's campaign team has so far tried to portray the protests as a sign of active democracy. But behind closed doors, people in Washington have long since admitted that Gaza has become a real danger for the president. In addition, rapprochement seems difficult. Biden's critics are calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The isolated warnings to Israel to remain proportionate in the wake of the attacks are not enough for them.

The president, in turn, said on Monday that another temporary ceasefire was approaching. It is hardly conceivable that Biden would abandon his repeatedly reiterated support for Israel. Even if it costs him the support of traditionally democratically voting population groups. In 2020, Biden won the primary election in the swing state of Michigan by just 154,000 votes against Trump. There should be hope for Michigan that Biden has, among other things, the support of the powerful UAW auto union and thus the votes of some workers.







Trump calls Haley a 'joke'

For Trump, the victory in Michigan on Tuesday was more clear-cut than for Biden. It was the sixth in six Republican primaries. With a third of the votes counted, his challenger Haley even remained below the 30 percent mark. But it bothers Trump that he still has to share the stage with his competitor. Shortly before the vote, he called his former UN ambassador a “joke”.

Haley repeatedly uses her expected defeats to highlight Trump's greatest weakness: his electability outside of the hardcore Republican base. Last weekend, she stood on stage after her 60-40 percent loss in South Carolina and said she was the voice for “a large number” of Americans who didn't want Trump as their presidential candidate. So far, Haley has pledged to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday on March 5. Then primaries will take place in 15 American states.

Until then, her comments are a reminder to Trump that in order to win the presidential election, he no longer only has to score points with core Republican voters, but also with moderates and swing voters. On Tuesday evening, Haley's campaign team followed up again: Trump's lost votes in Michigan were “a bright warning signal” for November.