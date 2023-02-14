5 people were injured; Police said the suspect died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

On Monday night (13.Feb.2023), a man shot at students from the Michigan State University, located in the city of East Lansing, in Michigan (United States). Three people died and 5 were seriously injured. Subsequently, the shooter took his own life.

The suspect’s death was announced by local police on twitterin the early hours of this Tuesday (Feb 14), about 4 hours after the incident.

Also through the social network, the authorities reported that the shots were fired from 2 different locations:

next to an academic building called Berkey Hall, where two people died;

near the MSU Union, a place where students gather to eat or study – one person died.

The suspect, a 43-year-old male, was found dead off campus with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound”, said the police department.

The name of the aggressor and the victims were not disclosed until the publication of this text. The cause of the attack is unknown.

East Lansing is a college town 90 miles from Detroit. The university has around 50,000 undergraduate and graduate students. All campus activities were suspended for 48 hours.

Dozens of people have died in mass shootings across the US this year. In 2022, 600 of these attacks in the country left at least 4 dead or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.