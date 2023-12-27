Donald Trump has won another round in the legal battle aimed at keeping him out of the Republican primary in Michigan next year, after the state Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling rejecting attempts to prevent Trump from running in the primaries because of his role in the attack on the US Capitol. On January 6, 2021.

Bloomberg News Agency reported that the Supreme Court in the swing state rejected, on Wednesday, a request to appeal a decision in favor of Trump, saying that it was “not convinced that the court should reconsider the reasons presented.”

Bloomberg indicated that this ruling acknowledges the validity of a decision issued in November, a decision that did not address the issue of whether Trump has the right to run in the general elections. The judge said it was too early to decide whether a constitutional ban on insurrectionists holding public office could be enforced in November elections, but noted he believed that was a “political” issue that should be decided by Congress, not the courts.

This decision comes after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump was ineligible to run in the Republican Party primaries, sparking a legal battle headed toward the US Supreme Court.