Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

America embodies a model in the field of sports preparation in universities, and this is demonstrated by the current version of the Swimming World Cup in Abu Dhabi, with the emergence of many swimmers who have studied in its universities, or are currently completing their program, most notably the University of Michigan, whose swimmers of different nationalities have remarkably excelled in the tournament.

Sioban Howe from Hong Kong succeeded in becoming the first to break a world record in the championship, by excelling in the 200-meter freestyle, and also won the gold in the 100-meter freestyle, and graduated in swimming in “Michigan” in 2019, and played in the swimming team of the prestigious university known for its excellence. athlete in various games.

Austrian Felix Obwick won the gold in the 400 meters freestyle, and he is also a graduate of the same university and underwent the sports preparation program there.

The Canadian list includes Margaret McNeil, who helped her country win the 4x100m freestyle relay gold, and is currently one of the Michigan members, as she continues to complete her studies.

In addition to the members of the American team, most of whom are also in universities, there are swimmers from other universities who won medals in the tournament, most notably the Swedish Lewis Hanson, who studied at the University of Southern California, and continued her preparatory program there, where she won two gold medals in the Abu Dhabi World Cup, the first in a race 100 meters in the afternoon, and the second with the relay team 4 in 50 meters in a medley.