Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 7:14 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a complaint that sought to prevent former President Donald Trump from contesting the state Republican Party primaries for the 2024 presidential election due to his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 elections and his ideological participation in the assault. to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This ruling, which is preceded by several previous ones in the same sense by the appeals court, alleges procedural reasons and, therefore, never entered into the content of the complaint filed by the liberal group Free Speech For People.

The decision of the Michigan magistrates contrasts with that of the Colorado Supreme Court, which did rule in favor of expelling Trump from the fight for the Republican leadership, considering that he had incurred the crime of insurrection and was therefore disqualified from any electoral process. .

This judicial disparity suggests that the complaints will reach the United States Supreme Court. Another similar resource is currently open in Oregon.