Decision goes against the Colorado Supreme Court, which made Trump ineligible in the state last week

The Supreme Court of the State of Michigan, in the USA, has ruled that former US President Donald Trump will be able to run in the primaries of the presidential elections in the State, which should be held in February.

The decision is valid at the state level, that is, it allows the name of the former US chief executive to appear on ballots for the Republican Party primaries in the state.

In noteRon Fein, director of the organization Free Speech for Peopleone of the authors of the lawsuit, said he was “disappointed” with the Michigan Supreme Court ruling.

“The decision conflicts with long-standing U.S. Supreme Court precedent that makes clear that when political parties use the state's electoral machinery to select, through the primary process, their candidates for general elections, they must comply all constitutional requirements in this process”he declared.

In response, Trump he said on his profile on the Truth Social network that the Michigan Supreme Court denied “with reason” the attempt to take the “main candidates in the 2024 elections” of the polls.

Michigan's decision goes against the State of Colorado, whose Court ruled that the former president was ineligible in the State last Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023).

According to the Court, Trump committed insurrection in the case of the invasion of the US Congress headquarters. However, the sentence does not make it impossible for the Republican to run in the presidential election.