By Gabriella Borter

DETROIT (Reuters) – U.S. voters signaled their support for abortion rights in Tuesday’s election, with three states passing measures to protect access to the procedure and voters in deeply conservative Kentucky rejecting a measure that would implement a constitutional ban on abortion.

In the state of Michigan, voters approved with 55% support a constitutional amendment that enshrines the right to abortion, according to Edison Research. Voters in California and Vermont also approved the addition of abortion protections to their state constitutions by wide margins.

Meanwhile, 51% of Kentucky voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have outlawed abortion, just as Kansas voters did with a similar amendment in August.

Kentucky was the first state to put the right to abortion to a vote, while enforcing a near-total ban, with exceptions only in rare medical emergencies. The vote paved the way for restoring access to abortion and resuming services at the state’s two clinics.

The victories for abortion access in conservative or hotly contested states confirmed the hopes of reproductive rights advocates that the Supreme Court’s decision in June to eliminate the federal right to abortion would send outraged voters to the polls for the midterm elections.

The results of the polls and other Democratic victories in races that emphasized abortion across the country suggested that voters of all political hues are refusing the severe restrictions on procedure that several Republican-led states applied after the reversal of the “Roe v. Wade”.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter)