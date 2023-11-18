The Italian talks about himself: “As a child I played as libero because I was short. Then I grew up and everything changed. I dream of ending my career in Trento”

A family business that brought Alessandro Michieletto first to the roof of Europe and then to that of the world. Volleyball runs in his veins as in those of his father Riccardo, alongside the current Trentino Volley player during the event organized by the Veterans of Sport of Parma, “Sport Civiltà”: “An honor to be here with him. I’m happy to being in Emilia with my father: I saw his eyes shine as I savored the atmosphere of the city where he won so much. Unfortunately, I was too young to remember him on the pitch.”

His sister Francesca is going down the same path.

“She also plays in Trento but we don’t live in the same apartment. Every now and then we find a way to have dinner together. And then every day we meet at the sports hall and talk a bit: Francesca always finishes training when I, instead, I have to get started.”

The many training sessions and talent in her possession allowed her to win the last championship with Trento.

“Finally, I dare say. After losing two Champions League finals, we needed a success like the tricolor. My dream is to end my career in this club: it’s where I was born and raised in volleyball. I wanted to win a prestigious victory “.

Paradoxically he won first with the national team and then with the club.

“It’s true. And I can say that the successes in the blue jersey have also served to raise trophies with the Trentino team. Thanks to the Italy jersey, my confidence in my abilities and awareness of my abilities have increased. It has allowed me to grow more quickly and now I don’t want to stop.”

What did the last championship won teach you?

“I think I have improved in managing the games that count. I can say that, when the ball is hot, we are a difficult team to beat. If I think back to the goals achieved in the national team, certainly what I care about most is the world championship gold” .

Speaking of the national team, he inherited Juantorena’s number 5 shirt.

What is the secret of this Italian volleyball team that has returned to the top?

“Shortly after the Olympic Games, a young team was born. A new group that has always had the merit of working hard. The understanding with De Giorgi was immediate: our coach is also very good at playing down the most complicated situations. In a short time time has created a great group for the European Championship.”

And to think that as a child his approach to volleyball was very different…

“My teammates called me a microbe because I was short. In the team they made me play as a libero. But all the work I did in reception when I was simply 1.74 is extremely useful now that I’m 2 meters and 11 centimeters tall. We always have to train on everyone the fundamentals.”

Inter is also fundamental in his life. At what level is his internalism?

She is passionate about not only football but also NBA basketball.

“It’s true. I’m a Los Angeles Lakers fan. Obviously a little less than Inter. But, when I can, I watch these fantastic athletes play basketball. In my opinion, LeBron James was the greatest of all: perhaps only Michael Jordan can go higher on the podium in the history of the sport… Maybe.”

We close with a fan’s prediction: who will win the basketball ring in America and the football championship in Italy?

“It’s difficult to explain myself in both cases: in the first case because we are at the beginning of the season and we still have to see the real values ​​of the pitch, in the second case because I’m superstitious. But since I have to give at least one answer, I say ‘Juventus’ for the tricolor “, he concludes with a wink and a laugh.