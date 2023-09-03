We take you into the wonderful world of the most interesting Michelotti creations.

When we talk about car designers, many names come up. Sergio Pininfarina and Giorgetoo Giugiaro are a bit like the Al Pacino and Robert de Niro of the design world. And, of course, are the modern grandmasters – like the recently deceased Peter Horbury or the very much alive Ian Callum. Designers who still sketch and apply special, recognizable or very interesting designs.

Nowadays the profession is quite different and we are mainly dealing with design teams who have to add all kinds of trends and tricks to a design that has to be very modern. Timeless designs are no longer in demand.

And Michelotti was a star in that. In this case we will discuss his most interesting designs. We do this because, given his CV, we can also make 14 other lists with the most beautiful designs.

Giovanni Michelotti was born on October 6, 1921 in Turin. After his studies he can start working for Stabilimenti Farina. He also worked as a freelancer. Well-known coachbuilders such as Ghia, Scioneri, Monterosa, Viotti and Vignale used his services. In 1959, the best man starts his own studio for himself.

Prince Skyline Sports Coupe (BLRA-3)

1961–1963

But the name Skyline belongs to Nissan, right? Yes, later. But in 1961 it was just Prince, a Japanese manufacturer of premium automobiles. Like more Japanese car brands, Prince also sees outside assistance for their special car. In this case, how could it be otherwise, Michelotti. The Skyline Sports Coupé is of the BLRA-3 generation and is the first in the line of sporty Skylines. This is the seed for all later sporty Skylines and GT-Rs that would follow.

Alpine A110

1963–1967

A great designer adapts to the wishes of the customer, instead of pushing through in a stubborn way. And Michelotti was grand. He has drawn many Italian, German and Dutch cars. But an absolute highlight is the Alpine A110. Now it wasn’t a complete surprise. He had already drawn the A106 and A108 for Alpine. With the A110, Michelotti managed to deliver a masterpiece. It is a very recognisable, graceful yet clearly powerful and effective sports coupe. The version now in showrooms uses all the design details that Michelotti came up with in the 1960s.

Triumph Vitesse Six

1962–1966

Of all the lousy and lousy British car brands, Triumph wasn’t so wrong. That sounds unkind, but we mean positive. At Triumph the technology was not flawless, but when it worked it was beautiful technology. Often it also drove out of art. Thanks to Michelotti, there was also a period when they looked great. We could make a complete overview in terms of Triumphs alone, because the Italian has signed a car of great pearls for the British brand.

Ferrari 365 GTS/4 NART Spyder

1971–1972

You can also make something very beautiful out of something annoying. And no, we don’t mean that we didn’t like the original Pininfarina design. In fact, the original is perhaps more beautiful on the retina. But this Ferrari is much more interesting. It started with an original Daytona that unfortunately suffered damage. So much so that Luigi Chinetti took over the car and started making something of it himself. The coachwork was drawn by Giovanni Michelotti. What was special was that the interior was also tackled and modernized considerably. The original on which this car is based has been out of production for a while.

BMW 700

1959–1965

BMW is now a very successful brand, but there was once a period when the brand was almost dead. It even got so bad that Mercedes had plans to take over BMW. For years, BMW made overpriced and complex cars that sold poorly. With the Isetta and the BMW 700, the people of Munich were able to turn the tide. The 700 was the first BMW with a self-supporting body (and therefore BMW-worthy driving characteristics).

Despite being a compact BMW, it did have rear-wheel drive. The engine was in the back. The basis partly came from the smaller 600. BMW asked Michelotti if he could turn it into something beautiful, unique and contemporary. The 700 was his hand and he assisted and advised Hofmeister in shaping the new series of BMWs. The BMW 700 was produced from 1959 to 1965, BMW could sell no fewer than 188,211 copies. Partly thanks to the 700, BMW was eventually able to keep its head above water financially and the brand was able to leave this segment.

BMW 1500 – 2000 (New Class)

1962–1972

And we know that Hofmeister is the BMW designer of the Neue Klasse. However, Michelotti was closely involved. Michelotti advised Hofmeister on how to shape the completely new range. Think of it a bit like the dynamic between Adrian van Hooyonk and Chris Bangle who also gave BMW a complete makeover when they helped the brand into the 21st. E BMW 1500 and 2000 are officially registered to Hofmeister, but with these creations the influence of Michelotti seemed to be very great.

Dave 44

1966–1976

Michelotti meant a lot to us Dutch people. The Italian grandmaster is responsible for a large part of the cars that are built in the Netherlands. In fact, this Daf 44 is the first car built in Born, at the time in the new factory that will soon be gathering dust. 167,902 were built. Michelotti was also responsible for the successor, the Daf 46. Although the Volvo 66 was drawn by John de Vries, the basis of Michelotti can still be seen.

Triumph Spitfire

1672 – 1980

Perhaps his most famous work. Yes, it’s a Triumph again, but what a one! British sports cars are often interesting, special or impressive. But you didn’t find them as beautiful as the Spitfire at the time, certainly not in this class. It is a very strong design with a long nose and very beautiful hips. It is also a classic design, because in no way is it flashy or gaudy. The Spitfire also turned out to be very resistant to the test of time in terms of design, because in 1980 (when the model went out of production) it was still a beautiful car. Technically seriously outdated, but still beautiful to see.

Reliant Scimitar SS1

1984

This is the last car Michelotti drew, four years before he died. Reliant was a brand to be reckoned with in the UK. But in the 1980s things were already well under way. Michelotti drew a sports car from the 1980s for Reliant. It was supposed to be some kind of modern interpretation of the Triumph Spitfire, something that failed miserably. Reliant had the biggest plans possible for the SS1, but production targets were never met. The plans that Reliant had on an annual basis were achieved in 10 years. ouch. On the other hand, the Scimitar eventually remained in production until 1995 (as the Scimitar Sabre), which was signed by William Towns, you know, the designer of the Lagonda.

Daihatsu Charade (draft)

1981

Japanese brands often hired the services of an Italian agency, simply because they did not have the knowledge themselves. Or even feel like trying it yourself. For a fixed amount, such a rental Italian will work for you and you get… This! Michelotti could also draw very boring cars. It wasn’t because he had a predilection for it, of course. Daihatsu did not want an exciting design, but something that is very cheap to produce and offered a lot of space for its size. That is of course an aspect that designers must also take into account. Michelotti would not see the production model itself, but the Daihatsu’s based on this concept would be seen on the roads for a long time to come. We also saw that straight rear with the characteristic C-pillar and the Gandini-esque rear fender on the production version

BONUS: Dave Kini

1966

Yes, this car really is king. Or wait, this car is owned by the king. And since the king is owned by the people, this car is yours, dear taxpayers! The Daf Kini is a special parade vehicle from Michelotto based on a Dafje. Now he actually did that quite often, making these kind of beach vehicles. You see this Daf Kini passing by regularly when the weather is nice and Willem-Alexander has to get the mail. He never has blue letters.

This article Michelotti creations: these are 10 in a row! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Michelotti #creations #row