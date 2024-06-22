Brand will replace Heineken in the North American football league; agreement with Concacaf is valid for two competitions

Michelob Ultra announced on Friday (June 21, 2024) that it has become the official beer of MLS (Major League Soccer) and the Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football Associations).

In addition to replacing Heineken as the official partner of the North American football league, its brand will be displayed in all games of the competition.

The agreement with Concacaf is valid for two competitions: the Concacaf Champions Cup (which involves clubs from the North American and Caribbean continent) and the women’s Concacaf Champions Cup.

Michelob Ultra is a product from AB InBeva group created from the merger of the Belgian company Interbrew and the Brazilian company Ambev.

The partnership values ​​and duration were not disclosed, but Michelob Ultra reported that it is a multi-year contract. Individual prizes for all competitions will be named after the beer.