





Faith went beyond preaching from the altar to guide political speech in the electoral campaign for the Planalto – a palace “consecrated to demons” before the inauguration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), according to First Lady Michelle. Demonstrations by the president’s wife and allies have alerted analysts and politicians to the risks of religious intolerance, while Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign nucleus tries to minimize the impact of the episodes.

In a service last Sunday, Michelle stated that the Planalto, “today, is consecrated to the Lord Jesus”. Two days later, on a social network, she shared a video that shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), last year, in a candomblé ritual, which was associated with “darkness”. “It can, right? I speak of God, no,” she wrote.

Under the Constitution, Michelle can speak of God, as adherents of any beliefs have the right to profess them. The first lady herself has already suffered prejudice when, after André Mendonça’s approval for the Federal Supreme Court, last year, she prayed in tongues – an expression of the Pentecostal faith – and was the target of derogatory comments.

Recent statements, however, indicate the use of public administration equipment – ​​in this case, the Planalto – for private and electoral purposes, which, according to experts heard by Estadão, harms the secular State. For political scientist Vinicius do Valle, director of the Evangelical Observatory, Michelle has taken the relationship between politics and religion to an unprecedented level in Brazil.

“In matters of religion, ritual is everything,” said Valle. “She (Michelle) delivers a speech with a prosody, a vocabulary, the whole performance of a Pentecostal leading the service,” she said. Yesterday, the first lady was featured in a religious event in Rio. “The state is secular, yes, but I am a Christian. We will, yes, bring the presence of the Lord Jesus to the government,” Michelle declared at the March for Jesus, where she received more ovations than the president.

BATTLE. The video shared by Michelle, according to Valle, is an attempt to electorally stimulate a spiritual battle. In this crusade, she was not alone. The president’s ally, deputy Pastor Marco Feliciano (PL-SP), who also replicated the recording, wrote that voting for Lula is making a pact with the evil one. Wanted, parliamentarian and first lady did not respond.

Oscillating between criticizing Bolsonaro and seeking the president’s support in the Senate race – an initiative already frustrated -, state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB-SP) said she disagreed with Michelle’s positions. “I am concerned about the tone that our first lady is giving (to religion in the campaign)”, said she, who is a licensed professor at USP, taught the discipline Criminal Law and Religion and, even in the midst of clashes with the president, said he could vote for Bolsonaro.

FREEDOM. Allies, in turn, endorsed the performance of the first lady, in the pulpits and in the nets. Senator Guaracy Silveira (Avante-TO), leader of the Church of the Foursquare Gospel, stated that freedom for any cult is constitutionally guaranteed, but, regarding Michelle’s statement regarding the Planalto, he said that “all obscurantism cannot be taken to the palace”. “The palace has to be blessed by God, so that the leaders blessed by God can bless the Brazilian Nation.”

Religious bodies want retraction. The Institute for the Defense of the Rights of Afro-Brazilian Religions (Idafro), in relation to the shared video, assesses to demand accountability in the case, whose investigative competence lies with the Public Ministry. “From a legal point of view, it is unacceptable,” said Hédio Silva Júnior, PhD in Law and executive coordinator of Idafro.

STRATEGY. For members of Bolsonaro’s campaign HQ, Michelle would have only expressed her faith. According to them, qualitative research has shown the first lady to be popular among women – a segment in which the president struggles. She also works among the evangelical public, in which Bolsonaro has advanced. According to allies of the president, the intention is not to fight religious battles.

Lula’s adviser in communication with religious, Pastor Paulo Marcelo Schallenberger said he feared violence. “The concern is that tragedies like the one in Foz do Iguaçu enter the field of religion,” he said, referring to the murder of PT member Marcelo Arruda by Bolsonarista José Guaranho. The pastor discusses with the PT campaign an “urgent” reaction to Bolsonaro’s advance. Among the proposals are the holding of a Pentecostal service in São Paulo and a live in which Lula would expose actions in favor of religious freedom.

Women, today, are the majority in the electorate, and evangelicals, about 30% of the population. In Minas, the president reversed, in a month, a technical tie with Lula among evangelicals and, according to a Genial/Quaest poll, he is 18 percentage points ahead.

Political scientist Silvana Krause, from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), said that the religious issue is decisive. “The neo-Pentecostals have been very mobilized. This is clear with Michelle Bolsonaro rescuing good and evil, the promised land.”

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.








