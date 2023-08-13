Agustin Fernandez came to the defense of the former first lady on Friday, when Michelle was the target of criticism in a restaurant over the jewelry affair

Video of Michelle Bolsonaro’s makeup artist, Agustin Fernandez, coming to her defense on Friday (11.Aug.2023), after the former first lady was asked where the jewelry given by the government of Saudi Arabia to the former president is Jair Bolsonaro (PL), went viral on the internet. At the time, the 31-year-old makeup artist swore and allegedly threw ice at the person who asked Michelle the question.

Born in Uruguay, Agustin Fernandez moved to Brazil in 2011. 2022the influencer opened launched the Divo’s Store, which sells beauty products, accessories and perfumes online. He has known Michelle for over 4 years and their closeness is frequently recorded on social media.

Watch the moment recorded in this 6th:

URGENT! Woman is attacked after asking former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro about jewelry. Michelle's friend threw a glass of ice at the person she questioned about an illegal scheme.

Augustin’s career began during his teens, when he was kicked out of his home and taken in by a beauty salon owner. In return, he helped her with essential salon services like washing her hair, mopping the floor, and serving coffee to clients.

At the age of 18, Agustin Fernandez moved to Florianópolis, where he worked as an assistant in a beauty salon. Afterwards, he worked as a volunteer makeup artist for cancer patients. The makeup artist went viral on social media after a service. Fernandez currently has around 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

In September 2022, during the election period, Michelle Bolsonaro’s makeup artist stated that he was being attacked and called from the “worst adjectives”. At the time, Fernandez said that he suffers prejudice in the LGBTQIA+ community for being homosexual and a Bolsonarist. “Being Bolsonaro’s friend is now an argument [para os ataques]”he stated.

The make-up artist also said, at the time, that he had always broken stigmas for being “a queer, made up, with a beard, who attends an evangelical church” and, above all, “bolsonarista”.

During an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, the Uruguayan said he managed to get along with left-wing people. He claimed to have been criticized since 2018 for his political views.

“They say that I should go back to my country, Uruguay, that I couldn’t give an opinion on anything. Some attack my sexual orientation,” said Fernandez.

TRAVELS WITH MICHELLE

Fernandez usually accompanies Michelle on national and international trips since the Bolsonaro government, such as to England in September 2022, when the former first lady attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. He has also been with the former first lady in travel of “personal character” to Israel, in May 2022.

On January 3, Michelle published photos of a family get-together at the house where they spend their vacation in the city of Kissimmee, about 35 km from Orlando, in the United States. In the images, the former first lady and Jair Bolsonaro pose next to Agustin and Brazilian businessmen who live in the region. They went to the house where the former president is staying to cook for the family.

Also in January, Michelle published videos on her Instagram profile in which she appears advertising products for the skin of the Agustin Fernandez brand.

This Saturday (12.Aug), for example, Augustin accompanies Michelle and Bolsonaro, who went to visit the federal deputy’s ranch Amália Barros (PL-MT), in Mato Grosso.



Playback/Instagram – 12.Aug.2023 Deputy Amália Barros (PL-MT) kisses Agustin Fernandez on the cheek

PF & BOLSONARO

On Friday (11.Aug), the Federal Police realized searches at addresses of military personnel linked to former President Bolsonaro in an investigation into an alleged attempt to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations. Searches are in inquiry of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on the performance of digital militias.

As found out Power360, the PF wants the ex-president and the ex-first lady to testify in the investigation. Michelle Bolsonaro is mentioned in conversations Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid.

According to a PF report, there are indications that the former president acted “in collusion” with Cid and with advisors Marcelo Câmara and Osmar Crivelatti and with lawyer Frederick Wassef to commit money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment.

