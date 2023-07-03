Primavalle murder, two aggravating circumstances for Michelle Causo’s killer: concealment and vilification of the corpse

He is accused of homicide, aggravated by concealment and vilification of the corpse of the 17-year-old arrested for killing Michelle Maria Causo with at least six stab woundslast Wednesday in the apartment in via Dusmet in Primavalle.

Primavalle murder: “He was on the ground dying but I just waited”

The motiveHowever, a mystery still remains: why the boy originally from Sri Lanka brutally killed his contemporary Michelle? The killer, however, in the guarantee interrogation he began to reveal other details and admitted his guilt. Among these also the tale of those dramatic moments. She looked at it agonize on the floor of his house, immersed – reports Il Messaggero – in a lake of blood. AND he did nothing. “She didn’t die right away. She was shaking all over, she was having convulsions. ” When the investigating judge asked him why he didn’t intervene, why he didn’t try to save her, he replied icily:”It was too late now. I knew they would arrest me”. And again: “I waited for him to die and then I thought about how to get rid of the body”, the meaning of the statements made by the little boy.

A interrogation lasted four hours, during which – continues Il Messaggero – there was no room for remorse. Awareness of the horror emerged only intermittently: “I did a c…ta“, repeated several times the teenager, originally from Sri Lanka, but born in Rome, where he had dropped out of school for the dream of building a career in trap music. For the time being, the motive – debt issue aside – remains a mystery. Investigators in these days will begin to analyze cell phones of suspect and victim. The young man showed himself collaborative: he immediately provided the agents of the Mobile Squad and the Primavalle police station with the PIN code of his telephone and agreed to undergo the urine collection. The results of the toxicological tests will arrive shortly and it is not excluded that the seventeen year old acted under the influence of hard drugs.

