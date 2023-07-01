Michelle Causo’s grandfather was waiting for his granddaughter for lunch, he had promised him that he would cook for him: “He had to come back at 12:00”

He still can’t get over the fact that he will never be able to see his beloved granddaughter again. The grandfather of Michelle Causo she told about the last time they saw each other, she had asked him to wait for her for lunch because she wanted to cook for him.

Credit: Quarto Grado – Network 4

Grandpa Elio he was watching the tv programme Live life, while broadcasting the news that a girl had been found dead in a shopping cart. Information was still scarce.

I thought, a little girl. Who knows who she is.

Certainly the man could never have imagined that it could be his beloved niece. He was certain that he would be soon returned to him, she had promised him that she would cook with her aunt and that they would eat together.

He told me ‘Grandpa, I’ll be back at 12, don’t worry, I’ll cook for you’. I had congratulated her two days before, she was my flower Michelle. My wife died seven months ago, an open wound. She is an angel, she is now with her grandmother and she will have asked: ‘What are you doing here?’.

Elio recently lost his wife and Michelle Causo knew full well that he needed to be cared for and pampered and that was what he did every day. The 17-year-old had a big heart, everyone described her as a selfless girl, always ready to help others. The grandfather asked journalists not to write that the boy who ended her life was her boyfriend. Because he was just a friend who had become part of her life for a few months. Michelle had had a boyfriend for about two years and they had a very deep relationship.

The 17-year-old was stopped and questioned by the police. He said he had a discussion with Michelle for 30 EUR. A motivation that no one believes, according to the girl’s family she may have rejected it.

He broke his life with several blows and then closed it in a black bag. That same black bag left at the exit of the building, which brought the neighbors in call the authorities, in broad daylight. Then she moved it with a shopping cart and brought it near the bins. The police immediately traced back to that friend and when the agents reached his home, he still had his bloodstained clothes.