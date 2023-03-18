Over the past few weeks, many people from around the world have joined me in celebrating the firsts in my career—from winning my first Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Independent Spirit Award, to winning my first Oscar (for Best Actress in a Leading Role). While I am grateful for this unforgettable moment in my professional life, I want to redirect that global spotlight onto a topic that is very personal to me and deserves the world’s attention.

My life changed eight years ago when a moment shook my view of the world. It was April 25, 2015 and I was in Nepal with my partner, Jean Todt, visiting local organizations. Suddenly, I felt the earth begin to shake violently. Outside the doors of the low building in which I stood, a deadly earthquake struck the Country. I had never felt the kind of fear and panic that I did that day, when the ground beneath me shook so violently that I couldn’t stand up. I had to crawl to try to get to the door to escape. When we got out, we had to stay outside for hours, not knowing which buildings were strong or safe enough to return to.

I was lucky to come out of that day unscathed, but not intact. The experience was terrifying. Its effects are still with me. Our hotel was damaged, so we went straight to the airport, where we spent two nights before being evacuated by plane. As we set off, I saw the ruins and destruction all around me. I couldn’t stop thinking about how unfair it was that I had a home to go to, unlike the thousands of families whose entire lives were suddenly reduced to rubble.

I thought of Nepal again when I saw coverage of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month. Even before the earthquake, socioeconomic conditions in Syria were dire, with approximately 90 percent of the population living in poverty and millions in need of humanitarian assistance. Many are now homeless and lack the means to rebuild their lives or keep their families safe.

Crises are not just moments of catastrophe: they expose deep inequalities. Those living in poverty, particularly women and girls, bear the brunt. In my time as a Goodwill Ambassador, I have seen up close how women and girls are often the last to go back to school and the last to get basic services like clean water, vaccinations, identity documents and therapy. They are usually the last to get jobs and loans.

In Syria, the UN predicts that some 40,000 women will give birth in the coming months without access to sanitary conditions. When women have to sleep outdoors — when buildings have collapsed or are unsafe — or in group shelters without adequate privacy or protection, they are at greater risk of violence and sexual assault, which spikes after a disaster.

In order to fully recover from one disaster and be prepared for the next, the specific needs of women and girls must be taken into account in humanitarian response.

Women must also play leadership roles in the recovery process. But they are woefully underrepresented in making decisions that affect their prospects for survival in times of crisis. This gap has a dangerous effect: studies have shown that women bear the brunt of disasters. Women and girls are often at a disadvantage when it comes to rescue efforts, and women are more likely than men to suffer from hunger.

We know that women sustain their communities. Your voices, leadership and full participation are key to an inclusive, successful and sustainable recovery. This means ensuring that women have equal access to information, job opportunities and training, as well as loans and insurance mechanisms, which are crucial to restoring financial stability.

We know that having more women in positions of power and as decision-makers at community, national and institutional levels leads to more inclusive policies, laws and practices that protect and contribute to gender equality at all levels. It means striving for zero tolerance towards gender-based violence at home, at work, online or anywhere else. And it also means investing in women’s education to ensure their voices are represented at the highest levels of government and society.

We live in a world plagued by recurring pandemics, wars and disasters, and we suffer from the effects of climate change. It can feel insurmountable. But we also live in a time of incredible technological advances. Information and communication technologies are our most powerful allies in combating these crises. Technology keeps essential social services running, improves response to crises, strengthens communities, and fuels economic recovery.

And yet, the digital world is also a place of inequality. Globally, 2.7 billion people are excluded from digital connectivity, the majority of them women.

Bridging the digital divide is critical to changing deeply entrenched social gender norms and ensuring that women’s voices and leadership are integrated at the highest levels before, during and after a disaster. Additionally, we must make measurable investments in women’s education that advance digital literacy and scientific fields.

This year we are halfway to the 2030 deadline to achieve what the United Nations calls the Sustainable Development Goals, a blueprint for a shared global vision of a world without poverty and inequality. What I have learned through my work with the United Nations Development Program is that the realization of these global goals will only be possible if we achieve true gender parity, everywhere and in all aspects of life—particularly in times of crisis—and in anticipation of the next disaster.

I’m 60 years old and I just won my first Oscar. I know something about perseverance and I am acutely aware of what society expects of women. I am also very aware that my experience is in no way comparable to that of the women I have met who are heroes on the front lines of crises. But if there is one thing I can do with this moment of my professional joy, it would be to shine a spotlight on those who are often overlooked, the women who are rebuilding their communities, caring for children and the elderly, and putting food on the table. We must ensure that they are present when the decisions that affect them most are made.

By: INTELLIGENCE/Michelle Yeoh