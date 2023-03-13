Michelle Yeoh Choo Kheng she won the best actress award at the 2023 Oscars thanks to her role in the movie “Everything everywhere at the same time”. The interpreter of Malay and Chinese origin was recognized by the Academy in her first nomination. In addition, she gave a very emotional message of empowerment addressed to the women of the world and dedicated the award to her mother. Minutes later, it was revealed that the tape in which she stars won the highest prize of the gala.

“This is a beacon of hope and possibility. This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anyone tell you your time is over. Never give up.”were his words of thanks as he held his golden statuette.