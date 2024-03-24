The São Paulo court banned the use of the venue for the ceremony, but Rinaldi Gigilio says he was not notified

The São Paulo councilor Rinaldi Digilio (União Brasil) said this Sunday (24.mar.2024) that it had not been notified by the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) and stated that the ceremony to grant the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro the title of citizen of São Paulo is maintained in the Municipal Theater.

Digilio he did a statement on his Instagram profile about the court's decision. Watch:

On Friday (March 22, 2024), judge Martin Vargas prohibited the space from being used for the ceremony, as “violates the principles of public administration.” Here's the complete (PDF – 826 kB).

The councilor said that he consulted the São Paulo City Council about the event and the response was that the event will be held at the Municipal Theater in the capital of São Paulo. It was also reported that the “appropriate measures were taken”.

“I could never tolerate that a decision that disrespects the independence of the powers, that goes against a tribute approved by the Chamber and that directly attacks the legislative power would cause this insult with our dear, most beloved first lady in Brazil and our always president Jair Bolsonaro [PL]”, he stated.

The request had been made by the deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP). The congresswoman stated that the ceremony will involve “extra expenses” to the Public Authorities and may result in “misappropriation of the purpose of the heritage”.