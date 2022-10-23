Mexico. Actress Michelle Viet celebrated in great the XV years of his daughterwho looked like a princess and it is the TVNotas magazine that shares the first images of the party that took place this weekend.

It was in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, where the party for the XV years of Michelle Vieth’s daughter was celebrated, and this Saturday, October 22, she summoned friends and family of the young woman, who looked happy at all times.

Michelle wore a pink dress made by designer Mitzy and as can be seen in photographs, she looks strong, in addition, the same magazine reports that Leandro, Michelle’s brother, arrived at the chapel of peace for thanksgiving.

Michelle Vieth, meanwhile, wore a black dress, captivated everyone with her elegance and the whole family lived an unforgettable day.

The reception took place in a private room of the Quinta Real hotel, where the beautiful fifteen-year-old was received with applause and shouts from the guests.

Michelle performed her first waltz and had her older brother Leandro as chamberlain, then she danced with her uncles and closest relatives, to close accompanied by her famous mother Michelle Vieth.

