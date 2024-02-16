Michelle Vieth had an uncomfortable situation in front of the press, after a reporter silenced her, as the artist tried to defend her friend, the influencer Mario Sierra, who had been linked to Eleazar Gómez in the past, so she decided to defend him. in response to the questions, which generated the annoyance of the interviewer who told her that the questions were not for her.

In the video you can see the chaos caused by the presence of Mario Sierra, who only said of Eleazar Gómez that he is a great friend above all, but when they asked him more about that, Michelle Vieht tried to calm the press, because some fans They wanted to take photos with them, so said reporter silenced the Mexican actress from minute 36 on the program En Shock.

For her part, Michelle Vieth, faced with the scolding, decided to remain silent so as not to cause more controversy, since she was at an important event, although it is also well known that the artist does not like to get involved in dramas, especially with the press, although on this occasion she was present. The drama that he witnessed with his friend Mario Sierra, who also remained calm in the face of the questions that the press made about Eleazar Gómez, was somewhat strange.

Another thing that has caused a stir is that Michelle Vieht is once again returning to the small screen, as we will see her as a host in the new program ¡Que bien hora! which will be broadcast on Unicable where we will see her sharing credit with Nicola Porcella and Omar Fierro with whom she clearly has made a good connection since they started recording.

“Seeing the repetition of the bitch reporter who tells Michelle Vieth “We're not asking you”, “It's the same one that said to Alejandra Guzmán's security guard…” if you touch me I'll sue you” hahahaha I love that reporter !”, “How rude the reporter is, one thing is that she is very troubling and another thing is that she is rude”, “A round of applause for the journalist who said that to that actress, because besides, that's how she's going to be when she's a public servant saying Step aside, sinks, for the love of the country, do not vote for people who surround themselves with arrogant people…”, the networks write.

And love?

Another thing that Michelle Vieth fans wonder about is if she is dating someone, since her social networks are only full of work and family events, so more than one wants to know if she has closed the doors of love or maintains a relationship. romance away from the public eye.

