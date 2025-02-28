02/27/2025



The cause of the death of Michelle Trachtenberg39, will remain a mystery. The authorities have marked it as “indeterminate” after His family opposed an autopsyas told ‘The Post’ thanks to a representative of the Forensic Office. Given this decision, professionals must respect the wishes of the closest ones, this is established by law, so the forensic examination must be carried out only externally.

It was Michelle’s mother who found her «unconscious»And” without reacting “in an apartment in New York. He called emergencies and the police was the first to get to the scene, but when medical professionals appeared They could only confirm his death.

He had recently been operated on a liver transplant and seemed to be having complications of the intervention. However, the cause of death has not been specified and it seems that You will never know the truth. Meanwhile, fans were convinced that Michelle, who had always shown his rejection of addictions that sometimes come with a job in Hollywood, was having a bad time. Reviewing the comments of your latest publications some of your followers ask you to seek help.

For her part, the actress had exploded in January saying that she was healthy and that no aesthetic operation had been performed, as others had assured.









The farewells of your cast companions

After the unexpected death of Michelle Trachtenberg This Wednesday many followers expected the reactions of their companions. Particularly Sarah Michelle Gellar47 years old, who gave life to his old sister in ‘Buffy, HuntVampiros’. This afternoon the actress has spoken with a series of photographs of her time together.

«Michelle, listen to me, listen, I love you. I will always love you. The most difficult thing in the world is to live in him. I will be brave, I will live … for you, ”said the interpreter in the publication he has achieved half a million “I like” In just a few hours. In the images that Sarah has shared you can see how good they were rolling, but also how Michelle arrived at be part of intimate life of your cast partner. For example, it appears with one of the two children of the protagonist of ‘Buffy, Hunzvampiros’, Charlotte or Rocky, who were born in 2009 and 2012 respectively.

And even more, the last of the photographs has broken the hearts of his fans. In addition to a Michelle Sarah has remembered Shannen Dohertythe ‘haunted’ actress who died of cancer last year. The three pose together in a photograph of which only the protagonist of ‘cruel intentions’ remains.

The image that Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared with Shannen Doherty and Michelle Trachtenberg, both deceased



But Sarah Michelle Gellar has not been the only one who wanted to remember Michelle Trachtenberg. Blake Lively, 37, who shared filming set with her in ‘Gossip Girl’he has also left a message he remembers what his partner was. «This was the first day I met Michelle. It was electricity. You knew when I entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything I did did to 200%», He has written.

«It was the one that laughed the most from someone’s jokes, faced authority When I felt that something was wrong, I was proud to be part of the community and industry despite how painful it could be sometimes, it was very loyal to its friends and brave for those I wanted, ”he added. «She was great and daring and distinguished. And he always wore a caramel gloss that smelled great because he didn’t want to shine on the camera, He liked to create pleasant experiences For anyone who was in their orbit, including something as subtle as the smell of their lip brightness because small details cared for, ”Blake continues. In addition, the actress has admitted that she had not seen her for a long time. “Time passes and you give to be able to see an old friend,” he confessed. «Hug those who want And you wanted. The world has lost a deeply sensitive and good person with Michelle. That his work and his huge heart are remembered for those who were lucky to experience their fire, ”the interpreter ended.