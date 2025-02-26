

02/26/2025



Updated at 7:29 p.m.





The American actress Michelle Trachtenberg He has died at age 39, as he has advanced ‘The Post’. The Newyorkino media has known the news of police sources and, they add, death It is not being investigated as suspicious but for natural causes. The interpreter began her career when she was nothing more than a girl but one of her best -known roles is the one she played in ‘Gossip Girl’.

In recent months, Michelle Trachtenberg fans had already shown Concern for your idol. From strange publications on Instagram, where he shared old and pixelated photographs with small disconcerting details of his styles, to a visible appearance change. With almost 800,000 followers, many considered that the interpreter had a fragile and insane appearance in recent recent images, wondering if he was consuming substances or if he had had any health problems.

Recently the actress had undergoing liveralthough the reason is unknown. However, it seems that complications would have been experienced, so the police are considering the possibility of death for natural causes such as the main hypothesis.

It was Michelle’s mother who He found his daughter’s body around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Specifically in a 51 -plants luxury building next to Central Park, in the center of the island of Manhattan, in New York, according to the aforementioned medium. Located at number 1 of Columbus Street, in the Lincoln Square area, they are rental apartments with a multitude of facilities such as landscaped areas, gym, pickleball track, Solarium, garage or children’s games area.









Last January Michelle Trachtenberg starred in holders for Respond to an ‘Gossip Girl’ fans account of bad modes. Before the request of a statement about what was happening with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the 39 -year -old actress replied by saying: «God, I am busy worrying about Real World News and families that no longer have a house because of the Los Angeles fires. But you do your thing, ”he snapped.

Who was Michelle Trachtenberg?

Born on October 11, 1985, Michelle Trachtenberg began his career as an actress in the 1990 series of Nickeoleon ‘the adventures of Pete and Pete’. After debuted in the cinema with the movie ‘Harriet la Espia’where she played the protagonist. But they were his papers in ‘Gossip Girl’ and Buffy, Hunting Vampires’ where he reached the International fame In the early years of his adulthood.

In the fiction Newyorkina gave life to the villain Georgina Sparks, A young problem With various addictions that he carried on the bad road not only Serena Van Der Woodsen (Blake Lively) but also Jenny (Taylor Momsen). Meanwhile, in the production of vampires starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, he played the little sister From the protagonist, Dawn Summers.