Murder Primavalle, the obscure points and half-truths of the killer

There are still too many i’s left mysteries behind the murder of Springvalleywhich cost the 17-year-old her the vote Michellethe killer was framed for the many mistakes he made and confessed, but the motive and the ferocity of his aggression – we read in the Corriere della Sera – would hide much more than a simple debt of 40 €. A friend of the victim claims that the figure was much higher: “At least €1,500”. The dumpsters in via Stefano Borgia, then, they were not the last destination of poor Michelle. The killer intended to hide the body and never let it be found again. It is the hypothesis that is making headway in these hours: the one that the young man had decided to hide him in a green area, frequented by couples And drug addictsnear the waste containers where the first police officers who arrived on the scene found the cart with the 17-year-old already dead. It was 2.30pm last Wednesday.

The last act – continues Il Corriere – of a tragedy that has begun at least three hours before, when the girl entered the apartment in via Giuseppe Dusmet. Waiting for her, it is not clear if alone at least at the beginning, there was also the lad with which in recent months he had begun to dating assiduously so as to be absent from school more than before. The investigators of the Flying Squad are still waiting for the printouts of the killer’s telephone number, as of Michelle and other cell phones seized in the apartment, to figure out how many calls the 17 year old did that morning between about 11.30 and early afternoon, when he returned home after abandoning the girl’s body and before being blocked by the agents of the Primavalle police station. Phone calls maybe received by people who may have advised what he had to do to get away with it. At 11 that morning the young woman told the grampa that would returned for lunch. Like him, he also messaged his mother Daniela. An hour and 50 minutes later the girl’s phone was mute.

