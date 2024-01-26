Former first lady is at the Villas Taturé guesthouse, in São Miguel dos Milagres (AL), which belongs to former minister Gilson Machado

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro is staying at the Villas Tatuté guesthouse, in São Miguel dos Milagres (AL). The location is the same chosen by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to ring in the New Year. She shared travel records on your Instagram profile this Friday (January 26, 2024).

Among those accompanying you on your trip are makeup artist Agustin Fernandez, the vice-president of PL Mulher, Amália Barros (PL-MT), and the national secretary of PL Mulher, Joyce Carvalho.

The inn belongs to the former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado. His wife, cardiologist Sarita Pessoa, also appears in records shared on social media of the group's visit to the site.

According to the site at the inn, a 4-day package in the deluxe suite for two people costs R$13,500. Bolsonaro should not pay for accommodation on site.

See photos of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro at the inn: