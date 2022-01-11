NEW YORK. When things are going badly for the Democrats, it is always clear from one detail: Michelle Obama’s descent into the field. Invoked by many, dreamed of even more, the former First Lady’s presidential candidacy is one of those fantasies that will never come true, having repeated herself over and over again, hates politics and leaving the White House was a liberation, let alone think about getting back into it. Yet it happens punctually: his name came out as the solution to all evils, the only one able to make everyone agree, the only one able to make us forget the disappointment of Kamala Harris, which collapsed in popular consensus and more and more in the media shadow. In short, the only one capable of giving the Democrats the hope of a victory against Donald Trump, likely to be re-nominated as Republican in 2024.

“If Michelle runs, she sure wins against Trump,” said controversial and popular presenter Joe Rogan during the Christmas episode of his podcast. Yet it will not happen, unless you take back years of declarations with the result of making the one who changes his mind under the desperate pressure of the party, a figure of the messiah savior of the people. Not exactly in line with the Michelle Obama brand, in hindsight. But not to apply does not mean not to commit, quite the contrary. Maintaining a secluded attitude just right, but influential enough, the former First Lady is in the perfect position to take care of what she really cares about, increase consensus without really risking losing it. What is called a win-win situation: only benefits, zero deficits. This is how his recent public moves can be interpreted in view of the midterm elections to be held in November, whose campaign officially begins now.

With the cry of “we must vote as if the future of our democracy depends on this”, the most popular face of US politics has decided – as indeed he had already done for the 2020 presidential elections – to expose himself personally. Sunday in the New York Times a full-page letter appeared in the New York Times, published as an announcement, a letter entitled “Fight For Our Vote” signed by her and by When We All Vote, the organization founded in 2018 which aims to increase participation in the vote among the youngest and among ethnic minorities. Pragmatically, the letter outlines an action plan and states that within the next year When We All Vote and the coalition of other organizations will work to “recruit and train at least 100,000 volunteers and to register more than a million new voters. “. Not only that, the coalition will also enlist thousands of lawyers to protect American voters, work to educate Americans on how to ensure their vote is safe, and encourage at least 100,000 citizens to ask their senators to support the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the two bills currently blocked in the Senate.

Even the timing of publication of the letter non are random: put behind the anniversary of the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2020 and with a Republican party more dependent on Trump and always tied to the false narrative of electoral fraud, the Democrats are trying to lobby, hoping for help of public opinion. And in this sense, Mrs. Obama is the perfect testimonial, able to go where no one else can even hope. A week ago she appeared in Black-ish, the sitcom that airs on ABC. In the first episode of the eighth and final season she made herself, a guest at a fundraising event by the association When We All Vote attended by the protagonist of the series Bow (played by Tracee Ellis Ross, her dear friend) and the husband Dre (Anthony Anderson). More than the rallies, the television. More than politics, activism. From now until 2024, the life of the non-candidate that everyone would like to be a candidate will be like this. Unless sensational denials.