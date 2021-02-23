New challenges! There is no doubt that Michelle Soifer’s artistic career continues to rise. This time, the singer hinted that she would be part of the cast of the novel Neighborhood Boardby ProTV.

In this way, the singer would share roles with prominent national and international artists such as the Mexican actress. Cynthia klitbo and the Argentine actress Barbara Torres, remembered for playing ‘Excelsa’ for the Mexican series La familia P. Luche.

“I’m recording music, rehearsing my dances… I just finished recording a novel that will be out very soon. Do not criticize my performance I hope you like it. I have had the opportunity to share with two very good international actresses, and I have learned a lot. My character is not bad, but he has to live a difficult life, “he said. Michelle Soifer in the program Better Later.

Michelle Soifer creates challenge for her new song

Last Sunday, February 21, during the broadcast of Better late, the young influencer revealed the official name of the single and showed a preview of it. After that, he invited his fans to share the new challenge he created.

“From now on, we started with the ‘Nena Challenge’. Make your photo the same as mine and tag me, “wrote the singer in her social networks.

Michelle Soifer, latest news:

