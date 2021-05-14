Latin TV confirmed that former reality girl Michelle Soifer will be part of the jury of the show I am, new generation, which is the recent version of Yo soy kids and will be released next Monday, May 17.

Through Instagram, the model spread the promotional video of the singing contest. Along with her, her former reality partner also appears, Rafael Cardozo placeholder image. Both are billed as the new “tailings” of the program.

Despite the criticism she received for her presence in the jury of I am, great celebrities, Michelle Soifer expressed her happiness by revealing the news to her followers.

She assures that this is a different facet for her artistic career. “New generation in Yo soy, a new challenge begins this Monday, hand in hand with a colleague whom I have known for more than 9 years. Today we want to share this season with you, we want to entertain you, entertain you and show the talent that abounds in our country, “said the singer.

He thanked those who have given him their support during his time on national television. “Thanks to everyone who trusted from day one of my career. Thanks to all the programs I participated in. Today, I present to you a different side of Michelle Soifer. I love you so much. With all the respect and affection! ”, Ends the message of Michelle Soifer.

I am, new generation: who will be part of the jury?

In addition to the former reality girl, the jury of I am, new generation It will be made up of the Mexican producer Mauri Stern, the Puerto Rican musician Ángel López and the Peruvian actress Katia Palma.

Michelle Soifer, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.