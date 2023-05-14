Michelle Soifer She is currently known for her facet as an urban singer and for her participation in reality shows such as “Esto es guerra” and “Combate”. However, at the beginning of it, the Peruvian had to emigrate abroad in search of a better future. What did she do and where did his family name come from?

What is the ancestry of Michelle Soifer?

Michelle Soifer revealed that his last name is due to his paternal grandfather, who was born in Ukraine.”My grandfather was Ukrainian; that’s why my last name is Soifer. ‘Michelle’ I inherited from my mom’s best friend, a Frenchman. I love it. My second last name is Cárdenas,” she declared in an interview with Peru 21.

Michelle Soifer grew up in Lima and the United States. Photo: Capture/YouTube Milagros Leiva

In addition to having European ancestors, Michelle Soifer also spent time abroad, precisely in the United States, because his family wanted to fulfill the ‘American dream’ at all costs. It was so, at the age of 10, the now artist began a new stage in the state of Utah.

How much did Michelle Soifer earn abroad?

In an interview with Milagros Leiva, the famous explained that, like the majority of citizens in Utah back then, his family belonged to the Mormon religion, so started working as a babysitter for those close to the church and also did braid hairstyles. According to his father, Michelle Soifer earned more than $400 for such trades abroad.

Despite the fact that they were already forming a new life in Utah, United States, Michelle Soifer and his family had to return to Peru for personal reasons. Once in Lima, the popular ‘Sol’ made her way into the world of local entertainment through singing and she was able to be part of “La movida de Janet”. Her fame would come later when she joined Alma Bella and the reality shows “Esto es guerra” and “Combate”.

Michelle Soifer belonged to the ‘Lions’ team in “This is war.” Photo: America Television

How old is Michelle Soifer?

Michelle Soifer Cardenas He was born on November 2, 1989, so he is currently 33 years old. From the beginning of her career, the famous she was characterized by being very direct with her colleagues and leading the teams in reality shows.

Micheille Soifer froze eggs to become a mother

During an interview with Yaco Eskenazi for the “Estas en todos” program, Micheille revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs at the age of 33 in order to become a mother when she feels ready.

“I am undergoing treatment because I recently took some tests to be able to freeze my ovules and thus at some point be a mother. For all women who are focused on work… The best option is to freeze the eggs,” she said.

