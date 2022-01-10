Michelle Soifer continues to climb in the music industry. The urban singer and exchica reality is about to release her album “La Nena”, and will wear nothing more and nothing less than a suit made exclusively by Augusto Manzanares, Peruvian designer of international stature who has worked with renowned musical stars such as Jennifer López, Nati Natasha, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Thalía.

Manzanares traveled to Peru from the United States to meet Soifer and give her a photo session, and it is worth working with the interpreter for the professional because she has a record label (Monumental Music) with an international vision.

Augusto Manzanares expresses his pleasure to work with Michelle Soifer

The renowned designer has been proud of his performance alongside Michelle Soifer. That is why he has decided to exhibit in his fashion atelier in the United States the photograph of the singer that was on the cover of Things magazine, in which she wears one of her exclusive outfits.

Manzanares He affirmed that, in this way, his famous clients will be able to enjoy the work he did to the Peruvian interpreter.

The designer also showed his satisfaction with the designs that Soifer He dressed in the video for the song “Bye Bye”, adding that he managed to become a sensation thanks to the fact that they were in a location like Paracas. For that reason, he promised to show the video of the song in his store.

Michelle Soifer will premiere album “La Nena” this January 22

The work of Manzanares beside Michelle Soifer coincides with the launch of his new album “La Nena”, which will be released on January 22 of this year. That is why, on the cover of the aforementioned album, Soifer he will wear an exclusive wardrobe by Augusto Manzanares.

The album has eight songs and is generating a lot of expectations among its followers.