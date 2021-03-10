Michelle Soifer appeared, this Tuesday, March 9, in the program En boca de todos para promote their new song titled “La nena”. The former EEG member is happy because her song has been well received by the public.

In conversations with the panelists, the model expressed her joy at having resumed her musical side. As it is remembered, she was part of the Alma bella group a few years ago.

During the talk, he remembered the time Gian Marco recommended that he focus on music. According to Michelle, he prompted her to make that decision.

In that sense, he took advantage of the cameras to send a message to the interpreter of “I would lie to you.” “” Tell him, if you’re watching the program, that I’m finally paying attention to you and I’m going to dedicate myself to music, “said the artist.

“A long time ago I met him and he said: listen to me, you have to dedicate yourself to music. And well, other things were my priorities back then. But music is what is allowing me to have that connection with the public, it is giving me a new beginning ”, added the young woman.

Michelle Soifer in the finale of I am, great battles

The singer also appeared in the final of I am, great battles where ‘Marilyn Manson’ was consecrated as the winner of the season.

Michelle performed her recent song “La nena”. “I am no longer the ‘killer hottie’, now I am ‘the babe’,” he said.

