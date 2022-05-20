yigal ozerithe photorealist painter who has portrayed Michelle Soifer, arrives with his work at the collection of photorealist works of the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington (United States), one of the most important in the world.

The beautiful singer Michelle Soifer will once again be the muse of Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri, who is renowned for his large-scale cinematic portraits of young women in landscapes.

The participant of “This is war” will participate in a new exhibition by Yigal Ozeri, to be inaugurated on July 7 in Latin America for the La Cometa Gallery in Bogotá – Colombia.

For each of the series that the painter composes, it takes almost the same time to take the photographs as it does to achieve the hyperrealistic painting, because precisely this is what the art of photorealism consists of. In recreating a photograph on a canvas through paint, as if time could be frozen so that the artist can pay attention to all the details and what was an ephemeral moment can become an eternal moment.