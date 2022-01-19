Singer michelle soifer joined the long list of famous Peruvians who contracted COVID-19. The artist learned the news this Tuesday, January 18, since she had planned to appear on En boca de todos to promote the release of her new album. The test that America performs as part of its protocol produced the result that it so feared.

Luckily, the interpreter of “Killer Bombón” is in stable health because she has the three doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The national artist also assured that she will continue working from her isolation a few days after the release of her album “La Nena”.

YOU CAN SEE: Giuseppe Benignini warns Michelle Soifer and reveals how he found out they ended

Michelle Soifer speaks out after contracting COVID-19

“When they gave me the news I was very scared. You know that it is an important week for me due to the launch of La Nena, I thought we were going to stop, but no, we are going to continue working. I am going to rest the days that are necessary and then we will resume with the promotion tour, ”he began.

Michelle Soifer had planned to release her new album in the week. Photo: Instagram

Then he added: “Thank God, so far it has not shocked me much and I can do my things, but I continue to take care of myself to take care of others. I have my two vaccines and I get booster. For this reason, it only gave me like the flu.”

Michelle Soifer calls on her followers to get vaccinated

Because it has almost no symptoms, Michelle Soifer highlighted the importance of vaccines to combat this pandemic. For this reason, the singer asked her followers to get the booster doses against this virus, while she will continue working a few days after the launch of her new musical production.

“The vaccine helps a lot to have defenses, so if you don’t already, go and complete your doses. Health is the most valuable thing we have for us and all those who love us”, he concluded.

Giuseppe Benignini warns Michelle Soifer that he will talk about how he found out they ended

The foreign model mentioned that he is willing to “tell everything” if he continues to feel attacked by the singer. This warning by the Venezuelan suggests that there are still conflicts to be resolved between the two.

“I’m sick of the same old thing. In all this time I have tried to stay out of everything and not speak anything out of respect. But if you keep telling people things about me and making me feel bad, I will tell everything,” Benignini wrote on his Instagram account.