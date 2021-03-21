The achievements for the team of the Peruvian singer Michelle Soifer continue, after the launch of her new song “La nena”. This time, Alan Saucedo, the audio engineer who collaborated with her, won a Grammy Award.

The former reality girl celebrated the news through her social networks, in which she dedicated a message to the producer and manager of Sony Music Mexico.

“Happy to receive the news that Alan won a Grammy moreover, it is an inspiration, many songs are coming along with my label Monumental Music. ”, expressed the ex-member of Esto es guerra.

Alan Saucedo has six awards for Recording Academy. Now, he is part of the label that handles Michelle Soifer’s musical career.

The Mexican producer has worked with great artists from different musical genres such as Natalia Lafourcade, Calle 13, Sin Bandera, Río Roma, Reik, Ha-Ash, Lila Downs, Aida Cuevas, Visitor, Carla Morrison, Emmanuel, Los Ángeles Azules, Noel Schajris , Paty Cantú, Playa Limbo, La Sonora Santanera, Belinda, among others.

Michelle Soifer celebrates triumph on YouTube

The song “La Nena” has exceeded 2 million views on YouTube after being, for several days, in the first position of trends on the platform.

Michelle Soifer expressed her happiness in a recent Instagram post. “Thank you for the support and love you give to #LaNena. Making music is difficult, but I feel so happy and supported by you. I love them! We are going for more ”, he pointed out.

