michelle soifer lives one of the best moments of his career by announcing the release date of his first record production. The 32-year-old artist said she felt “recovered and renewed”, after confirming days ago that she had contracted COVID-19.

“28.1.22. This date will be remembered all my life, the release of my first album La Nena” , he wrote in a post on Instagram. “Which (song) will be your favorite? I want you to know each one of them, because it is a little piece of my life!”

23.1.22 | Post by Michelle Soifer revealing the date and track list for La Nena. Photo: Capture Michelle Soifer/Instagram

What songs does the album La Nena include?

Produced by Puerto Rican Ángel López, ex-vocalist of the band Son by Four and jury member on Yo soy, gran battles, gran celebrities, Michelle Soifer’s album is made up of eight songs: La nena, Tempo, I have a flow (al Callao ) ft. Angel Lopez, Your mouth, Bye Bye, You will realize, Bombón assassin and Torero.

Through her Instagram stories, the interpreter explained that each of the themes is a piece of her life that she wants to share with her followers.

“”Your mouth”, is a song for that hidden love. To that person you love in silence and you can’t tell, “explained Michelle Soifer.

About “I have a flow” he said it was a song that “talks about the empowerment of women.” “You have to feel rich, beautiful”, advised.

Michelle Soifer: “I worked hard on my album release”

A few days ago, in an interview in You are in all, Michelle Soifer assured that all the experiences that she lived served her for the creation of her first record material.