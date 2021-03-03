From her official Instagram account, Michelle Soifer mentioned that she is counting the days until the official release of her new song titled “The babe“, Which will have a video clip.

“The countdown began. ‘La nena’, March 5. I want to thank with all my heart @anialvarezcalderonofficial for his incredible design and the creator of the image @christianduarte for so much love and affection when putting everything together, “wrote the former reality girl on her social network.

Michelle Soifer reveals the release date of her new song “La nena”. Photo: Michelle Soifer / Instagram

During the finale of This is War in December 2020, Michelle Soifer revealed that she will travel to Mexico to consolidate her singing career and internationalize.

“I had told them that I was going to make music. I’m traveling to Mexico to be able to record my songs ”, he commented on that occasion.

After passing through Aztec lands, Michelle Soifer He returned to Peru with news, and one of them was the announcement of his new song “La nena”.

“With great emotion I tell you that my first single is called ‘La nena’. It comes with an incredible video clip made with a lot of love for all of you, ”the artist wrote on her Instagram on February 21, before revealing the premiere date.

Michelle Soifer signed with label

Last November, Michelle Soifer signed a contract with the Peruvian record label Monumental Music, directed by businessman Gil Shavit and Cuban producer Jefry Lozano.

“Under his support, I will present my new musical proposal to the public in 2021, in search of my long-awaited internationalization as a singer,” the singer said in a press release.

Michelle Soifer, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.