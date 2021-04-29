Michelle Soifer He spoke about the criticism that his colleague Yahaira Plasencia has received for hiding in the trunk of a car, during the PNP’s intervention in a social meeting, where other members of Esto es guerra also participated.

I love my ‘Yaha’ very much, it is true that she is right now in the eye of the storm. He was wrong, yes. But beyond what she has done, I do not want to go into much detail, because I understand what it is that everyone is crushing and criticizing you, today we laugh at that because well, it was her reaction, “he commented during an interview on radio La zona.

“Outside of jokes, when a person is a public figure, there are responsibilities that one has to take and to face,” added the former ‘warrior’, and then asked listeners to comply with the recommendations of health professionals.

“Telling people to take care of themselves a lot, we are living a terrible moment in the country and first of all, take care of ourselves and the people around us,” he added.

Yahaira Plasencia made a live broadcast to apologize for having participated in a social gathering during the curfew Photo: Instagram composition / broadcast

On the other hand, Michelle Soifer announced that her next single will be titled “You will realize” and “will serve as therapy for people who go through infidelity situations.”

“It is a message for girls and boys who suffer from bad love or disappointment. One often shuts up out of shame, believes that this person is going to change but it is not like that, one has to have the strength to get ahead, ”he said in conversation with ‘El pulpo’.

