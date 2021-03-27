Michelle Soifer goes through a difficult situation for him death of a friend loved. The singer used her social networks to share a heartfelt farewell message.

Through her Instagram stories, the interpreter of “La nena” dedicated a text lamenting the death of someone she considered another relative.

“My friend is gone forever. Until now, it is difficult for me to understand how it is that the most wonderful beings have to leave and in this way, but I know that God has a purpose for everything. I love you very much and you don’t know the pain that your departure has caused, ”the young woman wrote on March 26.

Likewise, she thanked her friend for having accompanied her in moments of her life. “I told you many times, you are my friend of those of which there are few,” he added. Michelle.

“Thank you for trusting me for so many years to be part of your family. My friend, you will always be in my heart . Jesus, your departure hurts. I love you ”, concluded the singer.

Michelle Soifer saddened by the death of a friend. Photo: capture / Instagram

Michelle Soifer saddened by the death of a follower

A few days ago, Michelle Soifer announced the death of one of her followers. She was affected because her loyal fan was a young girl with a ‘future ahead’.

Through his social networks he left him a farewell message. “I just posted a lot of fun things to share with you, but I just receiving very sad news from a neighbor, a ‘michilover’, with a whole life ahead of her, has just passed away ”He said in a shared video.

Michelle Soifer, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.