michelle soifer He surprised all his followers by revealing that he is the new pull of “On everyone’s lips” after signing a millionaire contract with the program. Now, the singer has said that part of the content that she will develop will be to search for new music talents, in this case Daddy Yankke imitators.

“Thanks a lot for the trust. That franchise promises a lot, because We are going to give the opportunity to great Peruvian talents for them to be known. People who have all the desire or hidden talent, here we are going to discover it”, commented the participant of “This is war”.

As is known, this initiative of the urban reality girl arose after the arrival of the well-known urban singer in the country was confirmed as part of his farewell tour. The popular ‘Sun’ announced that he will work together with Monumental Music to search for new national talents.

“I want to tell them that they are going to have the opportunity to show what they know how to do, to record their own songs. Also ask our friends from the different radio stations to support them, because there is a lot of talent in our country and we have to highlight them… This is just an excuse, because we want to see your true talent.” said the interpreter of “La nena” as an invitation to the public.

Michelle Soifer explains why she returned to “EEG”

The artist pointed out that she decided to return to the competition reality show because she has great affection and appreciation for “This is war.” In addition, she considered that it is a unique opportunity to belong to the program’s participants on her 10th anniversary. Finally, she indicated that this also helps her to continue spreading her musical career and focus more on the target audience of she.

